Heatwave not likely in city for a few days: IMD
Heatwave not likely in city for a few days: IMD

  • Earlier this week on Monday, day temperatures reduced significantly on account of rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up 60km/hr. The showers brought Delhi significant respite from a brutal spell of heatwaves that saw temperatures cross 49°C in at least two parts of the city.
The maximum temperature at five of the 11 weather stations in Delhi breached the 40°C mark on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 28, 2022 04:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi’s maximum temperature rose by three degrees on Friday to settle at 39.3 degrees Celsius (°C), which, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was still a degree below what is considered the normal for this time of the year. The officials added that no heatwave conditions are expected in the national capital for the next five days.

Earlier this week on Monday, day temperatures reduced significantly on account of rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up 60km/hr.

The showers brought Delhi significant respite from a brutal spell of heatwaves that saw temperatures cross 49°C in at least two parts of the city.

Met officials said the wet spell on Monday and Tuesday were the results of an active western disturbance (WD) prevailing across the region.

The maximum temperature at five of the 11 weather stations in Delhi breached the 40°C mark on Friday.

Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 39.3 °C, Pitampura recorded a high of 41.3°C, Sports Complex 41.2°C, and Najafgarh 41°C. Both Mungeshpur and Ridge registered a maximum temperature of 40.4°C, the IMD data showed.

According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature might touch 41°C on Saturday with partly cloudy weather while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C.
Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the Capital over the next two days, said IMD scientist RK Jenamani, adding that due to rain in areas neighbouring Delhi, such as south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly in the coming days.

“The temperature will stay below 40 degrees since many areas such as Nuh and Gurugram in south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh received rain today (Friday). For the next five days, heatwave conditions are not expected. Overall, May has been a good month,” he said,

The scientist further said the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly till the end of May on account of easterly winds.

According to the IMD's weekly forecast, the maximum temperature might touch 41°C on Saturday with partly cloudy weather while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C. Partly cloudy weather is expected on Sunday as well.

delhi delhi news imd maximum temperature mercury rise heatwave
