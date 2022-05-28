Heatwave not likely in city for a few days: IMD
- Earlier this week on Monday, day temperatures reduced significantly on account of rain and thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of up 60km/hr. The showers brought Delhi significant respite from a brutal spell of heatwaves that saw temperatures cross 49°C in at least two parts of the city.
Delhi’s maximum temperature rose by three degrees on Friday to settle at 39.3 degrees Celsius (°C), which, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was still a degree below what is considered the normal for this time of the year. The officials added that no heatwave conditions are expected in the national capital for the next five days.
Met officials said the wet spell on Monday and Tuesday were the results of an active western disturbance (WD) prevailing across the region.
The maximum temperature at five of the 11 weather stations in Delhi breached the 40°C mark on Friday.
Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum of 39.3 °C, Pitampura recorded a high of 41.3°C, Sports Complex 41.2°C, and Najafgarh 41°C. Both Mungeshpur and Ridge registered a maximum temperature of 40.4°C, the IMD data showed.
Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the Capital over the next two days, said IMD scientist RK Jenamani, adding that due to rain in areas neighbouring Delhi, such as south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly in the coming days.
“The temperature will stay below 40 degrees since many areas such as Nuh and Gurugram in south Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh received rain today (Friday). For the next five days, heatwave conditions are not expected. Overall, May has been a good month,” he said,
The scientist further said the temperature is not expected to shoot up significantly till the end of May on account of easterly winds.
According to the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature might touch 41°C on Saturday with partly cloudy weather while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 27°C. Partly cloudy weather is expected on Sunday as well.
1 dead, 2 hurt as building falls in outer Delhi
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by his first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar (age unknown), residents of Bhagat Singh Park area.
Centre names new NDMC chairman
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla is a commerce graduate and also has an MBA degree and a post graduate diploma in management from IIM-Bangalore and University of Georgia, US. Previously, he has been posted in Delhi’s revenue department and the finance departments of Goa, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Chandigarh.
Fires break out at 2 hospitals, none injured
Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said that the first incident was reported from Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar where a fire broke out on the terrace. “We received information at 8.10am that a fire broke on the terrace of the Makkar Multi-Speciality Hospital in Laxmi Nagar and rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control soon,” he said. The second incident, he said, was reported from Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi.
Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital. Dr Sector 16, medical superintendent, GMSH, VK Nagpal, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital's emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor
Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor. Opposing the words used by aAP councillor Jasbir Singh, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him. Also raising objections against Jasbir's language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.
