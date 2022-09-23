Heavy rain lashes Delhi as roads waterlogged; long traffic snarls across city

Several parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging due to the long spell of rains that lashed the city since Thursday.

Motorists were left ruing the traffic conditions owing to the heavy downpour, especially during the morning peak hours.

Many commuters took to social media to report about the traffic chaos, non-functional traffic signals and asking for the presence of traffic police personnel to ensure movement of vehicles.

The Delhi Traffic Police also used the social media platforms to alert the public about waterlogged places and advised them to avoid the inundated stretches.

Around 9:30am, the traffic police Twitter handle mentioned seven places across the city where waterlogging was reported.

The places to be avoided are:

• Near Hanuman Setu on Shanti van to Hanuman Mandir Carriageway

• Libaspur underpass

• Maharani Bagh Taimur Nagar cut

• CDR Chowk, Mehrauli towards Gurugram

• Andheria Mor towards Vasant Kunj

• Under Nizamuddin bridge

• Singhu Border near petrol pump

• MB Road towards Sainik Farm carriageway

Traffic police officers said the issue of waterlogging was faced at many underpasses in the city and their personnel were working on coordination with civic and road authorities to address the problems.

They said traffic personnel were deployed on streets where issues of waterlogging or traffic jams were reported to the traffic control room either through calls on the helplines or through messages on social media.

Apart from traffic jams, many social media users also reported non-functioning traffic signals that were disrupting the traffic chaos further.

Most of them tagged the traffic police handle in their tweets. One such user named Manik Malhotra tweeted around 7:30am, “@dtptraffic Vivek Vihar Surya Nagar Ramprastha to Dilshad Garden Apsara border Road No 56 traffic signal not working.”

Another user Santosh Sharma reported traffic signal issue and jams near Chirag Delhi.

“Traffic light is not working at Sekh Sarai near Chirag Delhi. 1 km jam towards Chirag Delhi @dtptraffic,” Sharma tweeted.

The traffic police responded to all the complainants by mentioning that the area traffic inspectors (TIs) were informed about the issues.

The contact numbers of the TIs were also mentioned in the response messages.

Around 11am, the traffic police tweeted, “Traffic Alert: As per IMD report “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas”. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

