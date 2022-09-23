Rain likely to continue in Delhi-NCR, says IMD

Delhi will continue to see moderate rainfall activity with a generally cloudy sky throughout Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The continuous spell of rainfall since Thursday led to waterlogging and traffic jams across the national Capital and adjacent Noida, Gurugram regions.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Noida and Gurugram for which their respective authorities have both issued alerts and advisories.

An official order issued on Thursday said that all private and government schools till Class 8 will remain closed on Friday due to rain.

The Gurugram administration also issued an advisory asking private and corporate offices to work from home while schools and colleges remain closed on Friday to avoid waterlogging and traffic jams caused by the heavy rain.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature on Friday will be at 23°C while maximum temperature is predicted to be around 28°C.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 23.8°C, one notch above the normal temperature recorded around this time of the year.

The maximum temperature was 28°C – seven degrees below normal. The dip in the maximum temperature has made people feel cool weather, especially during the night.

The incessant rains have also improved Delhi’s air quality that was recorded in the “good category” on Friday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8am stood at 50.

On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 66, which is in the lower-end of the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.