Parts of Delhi get light rain, IMD forecasts more over next few days

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 11:15 AM IST

The relative humidity at 8.30am was 93 percent and the maximum temperature was around 35 degrees Celsius

Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Friday morning, and citizens are likely to experience generally a cloudy sky through the day, with the possibility of more thundershowers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital is expected to get light rainfall over the next few days. The relative humidity at 8.30am was 93 percent and the maximum temperature was around 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Delhi and adjoining areas are also likely to get strong winds of up to 40 km/hour.

The Yamuna was at 204.01m at the old Railway Bridge in the morning, slightly below the warning mark of 204.5m.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘satisfactory’ category around 8am.

According to IMD, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as well.

