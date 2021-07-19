Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Heavy rainfall causes traffic disruption in Gurugram, other NCR cities
delhi news

Heavy rainfall causes traffic disruption in Gurugram, other NCR cities

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update, said that the rainfall would continue in Delhi and NCR.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Gurugram traffic police issued regular updates over social media regarding areas that are severely waterlogged.(HT Photo)

Heavy rainfall in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Monday morning led to traffic snarls at many places in the national capital and adnoining areas, like Gurugram, due to waterlogging. There are reports of several low-lying areas being inundated due to the downpour.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update, said that the rainfall would continue in Delhi and NCR. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR,” the IMD said in its forecast, listing the areas where the showers are expected.

Also read | Delhi-NCR wake up to rains, thunderstorms; more showers expected

The Gurugram police tweeted “Water logging has been reported in front of suncity township sec-54. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly.” The authorities also issued similar warnings for several other areas like Iffco chowk, Naharpur FOB, Hero Honda chowk, Medanta underpass, Signature tower, Iffco metro underpass, Galleria market, Kanhai chowk, Wazirabad chowk, Huda city centre, Himgiri chowk, Basai road and a few other places. People were asked to leave their house only if necessary and avoid unnecessary movement.

In Delhi, the police were seen responding to many travellers on Twitter regarding traffic jams due to the waterlogging. Heavy traffic jam was reported from Tikri road, Lampur underpass, Ramdev chowk, Kapashera underpass and Kanjhawala chowk.

“There is a DTC bus breakdown at Kanjhawala Chowk and PWD work is going on on Kanjhawala Road, the road is broken at various places. Water has filled these roads and the traffic is heavy. Avoid using this route,” the police said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Noida traffic police too noted that waterlogging has caused traffic disruption near Labour chowk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi national capital region gurugram noida traffic traffic advisory rainfall
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP