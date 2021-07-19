Delhi-NCR wake up to rains, thunderstorms; intense showers expected for 2 hours

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday woke up to a pleasant morning as rain and thunderstorm hit the area, bringing the temperature down by several notches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi and NCR will witness moderate to heavy intensity rains for the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida)," IMD said in a tweet.

Visuals from across Delhi showed people driving their vehicles as rains lashed Dhaula Kuan, Janpath, Pragati Maidan and Ferozshah road. As all parts of Delhi continued to witness widespread showers, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively in the Capital.

The other areas to receive the heavy rainfall include Kurukshetra, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Kasganj, Sikandra Rao, Iglas, Aligarh, Gabhana, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon (UP) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Rajgarh, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Bayana, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan).

Delhi saw rains for two days after the monsoon arrived last Tuesday but did not rain much since Thursday and light to moderate rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Sunday. Monsoon in Delhi has been delayed by over two weeks.

The IMD has said the usual monsoon onset date in Delhi and NCR regions is on June 27 and the maximum rainfall is seen from July 10 till the end of August.