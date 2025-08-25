Hepatitis A and E rise in Delhi, say doctors

There has been a marked rise in cases of hepatitis A and E across Delhi-NCR, according to doctors, who cite a 30-40% spike in cases of jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting and fatigue, largely due to consumption of contaminated water and food. Both hepatitis A and E are waterborne infections, and the cases go up during the monsoon season. Both hepatitis A and E are waterborne infections, and the cases go up during the monsoon . (Representative photo/Shutterstock)

Experts attribute waterlogging and poor sanitation as the primary causes of contaminated drinking water and food. They say the infections, which affect the liver, is commonly transmitted through the consumption of unsafe water or unhygienic food, especially those sold by street vendors.

Dr Neha Sharma, of Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, said that while the hospital would usually log one or two cases over the previous years, it has increased to three to four this year.

Dr Piyush Ranjan, co-chairman of the Department of Gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stated that over the past few weeks, nearly 40% of their outpatient department consultations have been related to hepatitis. He said that hepatitis A and E were self-limiting illnesses but may take between two and six weeks for complete recovery, and patients must be patient if bilirubin levels do not fall immediately.

Dr Saurabh Singhal, director of the Centre for Liver-GI Diseases and Transplantation at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, said that people often underestimate the role of basic hygiene and dietary practices in preventing infection. Unwashed vegetables, unfiltered water, and lack of hand-washing contribute significantly to the spread of the virus, he said.

Dr Manisha Arora, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi, said, “This year, we are noticing an unusual increase in the number of patients getting diagnosed with hepatitis cases.”

Emphasising precaution, doctors advised people to ensure that their drinking water is not contaminated. “While avoiding outside food is best, but even at home, one must keep a check if the water in their water purifier is contaminated or not and even if the food in the fridge is kept for a long time then one should make sure it is not contaminated,” Dr Arora said.

There is also an increased emphasis on prevention through vaccination for both hepatitis A and E, especially for vulnerable groups.

Doctors said that with timely medical care and self-care, most patients can make a full recovery without long-term complications.