 High level expert committee formed to probe Delhi airport roof collapse: Govt
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
High level expert committee formed to probe Delhi airport roof collapse: Govt

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 09:35 AM IST

A taxi driver was killed while eight people were injured on June 28 after the forecourt canopy collapsed at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport

The civil aviation ministry has constituted a high-level expert committee consisting of structural engineers from IIT Delhi to probe the roof collapse incident in Delhi’s Terminal 1 (T1), Murlidhar Mohor, minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation stated in a written reply to MP Jawhar Sircar.

The AAI is also investigating the canopy collapse incidents at Jabalpur and Rajkot airports in June. (HT photo)

He added that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is also investigating the canopy collapse incidents at Jabalpur and Rajkot airports in June.

A taxi driver was killed while eight people were injured on June 28 after the forecourt canopy collapsed at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In addition, the kerb area canopy made of tensile fabric, a non-structural element tore at Jabalpur and Rajkot airports on June 27 and 29 respectively.

“...all the airport operators have been directed to carry out a third party audit of structural stability of airport buildings and associated infrastructures through a reputed Government Institution/Body such as IITs, NITs, CBRI, EIL etc”, Mohol said.

Since these incidents occurred following heavy downpour, all the airport operators have also been directed to carry out thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical and technical aspects of the building including the design, specifications and workmanship of the roof sheeting structure before the onset of monsoon every year,” he added.

News / Cities / Delhi / High level expert committee formed to probe Delhi airport roof collapse: Govt
© 2024 HindustanTimes
