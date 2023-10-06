High on narcotics, Delhi man kills live-in partner

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner in Samaypur Badli in outer Delhi on Wednesday morning, sat with her body for nearly two hours while under the influence of narcotics and only came to his senses when his father walked in on him, police said. Kumar said that he suspected Saloni of being in a relationship with another man. (Representational image)

Officers aware of the case said that the suspect, identified as Arjun Kumar alias Vinit alias Lala, a resident of Badli village, allegedly strangulated his live-in partner Saloni, 24— who police identified by just one name — at their residence. Kumar, who had several snatching cases against him, was arrested from the spot on Wednesday, officers added.

An officer part of the investigation said that Kumar was sitting outside his ground floor room of the two-storey house at around 12pm on Wednesday, when his father Daya Chand, 66, a retired security guard, came downstairs to enquire about him.

When his father asked him why he was sitting idly, Kumar said that he had “strangulated her to death”, the officer said. When his father asked him why he did so, Kumar responded bluntly saying “she had wronged” him, the officer added.

When Chand went inside the room, he saw Saloni’s body on the bed. At around 4pm, Chand informed the Samaypur Badli police station of the murder, police said.

“When officers reached Kumar’s residence, they found him there along with Saloni’s body inside the room. Kumar was taken to the police station,” said another investigator, adding that a murder case was registered at Samaypur Badli police station.

The second investigator said that during interrogation, Kumar, under the influence of narcotics, kept mumbling and gave confusing statements. “Two men watched over him round the clock till he was sent to judicial custody on Thursday,” the officer said.

Police said that Kumar and Saloni, who often committed snatchings together, knew each other for the last two-and-a-half years.

When asked why he killed Saloni, Kumar said that he suspected Saloni of being in a relationship with another man after she was released from jail months before him in a case of snatching in which both were put behind bars, the officer said.

Police said that while Kumar has six cases of robbery registered against him at police stations in Rohini, north and northwest Delhi police districts, Saloni had two in northwest and outer-north Delhi.

