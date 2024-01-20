Hindu Sena defaces Delhi's Babar Road signage, puts ‘Ayodhya Marg’ stickers

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, activists from a right-wing organisation, Hindu Sena, on Saturday, defaced signboards of central Delhi's Babar Road by putting the stickers of 'Ayodhya Marg'. Hindu Sena activists pasted stickers of Ayodhya Marg on Babar Road signboards(X)

According to visuals shared by news agency ANI, the stickers, saffron in colour, have the words "Ayodhya Marg" written in both English and Hindi. However, the stickers were later removed.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta also shared the visuals on his X platform and said the organisation has been demanding for a long time that the name Babar Road should be changed.

"Hindu Sena had been demanding for a long time that the name of Babar Road should be changed after one of our great men. We have written letters to the Home Ministry and NDMC several times but no action has been taken yet. When Babar's Mosque is no more in Ayodhya after the order of the Supreme Court, then what is the function of Babar Road in Delhi?" Gupta said to ANI.

"When we see this road, it seems that even today we are living in the days of Babar. That is why we changed it to Ayodhya Marg," he added.

Earlier in 2022, the right-wing outfit demanded the renaming of Babar Road.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Janmabhoomi temple on January 22.

Several gifts, including the world's largest lock, weighing 400 kg, and 1,265 kg of laddu Prasad, reached Ayodhya on Saturday as an offering to Ram Lalla.

The week-long vedic rituals for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla entered their fifth day on Saturday. Today, the sanctum santorum, where the idol of Lord Ram was installed on Thursday, will be washed with the holy water of Saryu. It will be followed by 'Vaastu shanti' and ‘Annadhivas’ rituals.

The week-long rituals commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla. The temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

(With inputs from agencies)