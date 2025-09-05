Historic and people-centric decision: Delhi CM on GST reforms

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday hailed the reforms announced by the GST Council a day earlier as a “historic and people-centric decision,” calling them a decisive step to boost the economy and ease the lives of citizens. The CM especially welcomed the relief extended to the education sector, noting that exempting GST on educational materials would ease financial pressure on parents and students. (HT PHOTO)

“These measures would empower citizens to secure their futures without financial burden. Every individual will now be free to purchase life insurance and safeguard their lives. This reform will not only enhance financial security but also uphold the spirit of social justice,” the CM said in a statement.

The Central government earlier announced wide-ranging cuts to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime — from soaps to small cars — aimed at spurring demand amid punishing US tariffs. Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “People of Delhi wholeheartedly welcome these changes.”

She particularly welcomed the relief extended to the education sector, noting that exempting GST on educational materials would ease financial pressure on parents and students. “This step will make education more affordable and accessible, enabling every child to move towards a brighter future,” she said.

On exemptions for agriculture and renewable energy, the CM said these would have far-reaching benefits. “Delhi has consistently promoted solar and green energy, and these reforms will give a fresh push to those initiatives.”

Calling the decisions “far-sighted and bold,” Gupta added that they would accelerate India’s growth. She also criticised the Congress for politicising the reforms.

“This is a time to unite and support reforms taken in the national interest, not to score political points. The new measures will strengthen both Delhi’s and India’s economies, ease the lives of citizens, and bring the nation closer to self-reliance,” she said.