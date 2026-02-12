New Delhi, An ailing man, who had been eagerly waiting to meet with his daughter and grandchildren and celebrate Holi together at their Delhi home, is still unaware that his wife and daughter will never return. Holi reunion turns tragic: Mother, married daughter killed in car crash near Ghazipur toll plaza

A pall of gloom has descended upon the family after 55-year-old Neelam and her daughter Deepanjali died in a road accident near the Ghazipur toll plaza here during their homebound journey from Dehradun early Thursday.

Deepanjali's sons sustained severe injuries in the incident, and one of them has undergone a brain surgery, police said.

A day before, Neelam's son Deepanshu excited to celebrate his first Holi after marriage travelled to Dehradun with his mother to bring his sister and nephews home ahead of the festivities. They left Delhi around 10 pm and reached Dehradun at approximately 1.30 am.

After a brief stay, they began their homeward journey around 2 am on Thursday, along with his sister Deepanjali and his two nephews Vivan and Vashu .

Around 6.30 am, the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a container truck near the Ghazipur toll plaza after the driver, Deepanshu, allegedly dosed off at the wheel killing Neelam and Deepanjali on the spot.

"On reaching the spot, police found Deepanjali and Neelam unresponsive. One of them was found lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front passenger seat. Both were declared dead at the scene," a senior officer said.

Speaking to PTI, Neelam's brother Surendra Kumar Mittal said, "This was Deepanshu first Holi after marriage. He was very excited and wanted to celebrate the occasion with his sister and nephews, whom he loves dearly."

"They decided to bring them from Dehradun by car and left last night. We thought we would all celebrate together. Instead, only tragedy awaited us. We were preparing to buy water guns and colour for the children. Little did we know that we would be arranging the last rites of our dear ones," he lamented.

Deepanshu, who runs a rice business, sustained injuries to his leg. Before losing consciousness, he reportedly managed to call Anshul Deepanjali's husband to inform him about the accident.

The children, who are unaware that they have lost their mother, are also undergoing treatment. While Vashu has undergone brain surgery after suffering severe head injury, Vivan's condition is said to be stable.

Police said the SUV was travelling at around 100 kmph. Deepanshu allegedly dozed off briefly at the wheel, causing the vehicle to ram into a stationary truck on the side of the road.

Expressing concern over Deepanshu's condition, his cousin said, "He feels terrible about the accident and holds himself responsible for everything that has happened. He is not doing well."

He added that the family rushed to the hospital after receiving a call from the police.

An ailing Rajendra Neelam's husband and father of Deepanjali who suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes, has only been informed that an accident has taken place.

"We have not yet disclosed the full extent of the tragedy to him," Surendra said.

Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

