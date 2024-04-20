Home ministry suspends Delhi Assembly's secretary over irregularities in flyover project

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended Delhi Assembly secretary, Raj Kumar, over alleged irregularities linked to the Rani Jhansi flyover project during his tenure as the land acquisition collector in the NCT government. Delhi assembly(File)

A Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Raj Kumar reacted to the MHA's action, claiming he was not given a chance to explain his stand on suspension in the old case.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"I have received the MHA order regarding my suspension. It's an old case and I was not given any chance to explain myself so I have nothing else to say now," he told PTI.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) had in September 2023, recommended the Delhi assembly secretary's suspension following the recommendations of a panel of senior Delhi government officials.

However, the MHA issued the suspension order on April 16 saying that a "disciplinary proceeding" against Kumar is being contemplated.

"Now, therefore, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule(1)(a) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places the said Shri Raj Kumar, DANICS under suspension with immediate effect," read the order.

His suspension came over alleged irregularities linked to the construction of the 1.8-km long Rani Jhansi flyover, which connects the Filmistan Cinema hall with St Stephen's Hospital in north Delhi.

The flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹724 crore, was delayed amid allegations of corruption and problems related to land acquisition. After a delay of around 20 years, the flyover was opened for public use in 2018.

According to the report, a Lokpal bench in November 2022 had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to take into consideration all available documents and ongoing court cases and fix responsibility and recover excess payments linked to the flyover project.

With inputs from PTI