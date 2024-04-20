 Home ministry suspends Delhi Assembly's secretary over irregularities in flyover project | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Home ministry suspends Delhi Assembly's secretary over irregularities in flyover project

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) had in September 2023, recommended the Delhi assembly secretary's suspension.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has suspended Delhi Assembly secretary, Raj Kumar, over alleged irregularities linked to the Rani Jhansi flyover project during his tenure as the land acquisition collector in the NCT government.

Delhi assembly(File)
Delhi assembly(File)

A Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officer, Raj Kumar reacted to the MHA's action, claiming he was not given a chance to explain his stand on suspension in the old case. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"I have received the MHA order regarding my suspension. It's an old case and I was not given any chance to explain myself so I have nothing else to say now," he told PTI. 

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) had in September 2023, recommended the Delhi assembly secretary's suspension following the recommendations of a panel of senior Delhi government officials.

However, the MHA issued the suspension order on April 16 saying that a "disciplinary proceeding" against Kumar is being contemplated.

"Now, therefore, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule(1)(a) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places the said Shri Raj Kumar, DANICS under suspension with immediate effect," read the order.

His suspension came over alleged irregularities linked to the construction of the 1.8-km long Rani Jhansi flyover, which connects the Filmistan Cinema hall with St Stephen's Hospital in north Delhi.

The flyover, constructed at a cost of 724 crore, was delayed amid allegations of corruption and problems related to land acquisition. After a delay of around 20 years, the flyover was opened for public use in 2018.

According to the report, a Lokpal bench in November 2022 had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to take into consideration all available documents and ongoing court cases and fix responsibility and recover excess payments linked to the flyover project.

With inputs from PTI

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Home ministry suspends Delhi Assembly's secretary over irregularities in flyover project
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On