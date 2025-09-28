Hospitality body hails govt for doing away with police licences

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Friday welcomed Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta’s decision to remove the requirement of a licence from the Delhi Police for hotels and restaurants, calling it the fulfilment of their “50-year-old demand”. The chief minister has implemented this 50-year-old demand of the industry of removing police licences. (Hindustan Times)

“In a wonderful decision, the chief minister has implemented this 50-year-old demand of the industry of removing police licences. She has stated that there will be ease of doing business in Delhi, so we hope that the hospitality industry will be strengthened further,” said newly elected FHRAI president Surendra Kumar Jaiswal at a press conference held during the group’s 69th annual general body meeting.

Jaiswal also pointed to the shortage of construction space for hotels in Delhi. FHRAI treasurer Garish Oberoi said, “It’s a unique situation in Delhi, as there are space restrictions here. We are waiting for the new master plan to come up. As soon as it is approved, we will get to know how much space will be available for hospitality industry to expand.”

Jaiswal outlined two key decisions after his election: encouraging hotels and restaurants to purchase directly from farmer-linked food processing groups, and directing the Institute of Hotel Management, Noida, to train support professions such as gardeners, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians to boost employment.

He also flagged GST issues, adding, “The GST framework without ITC has created inequities that threaten our competitiveness… By restoring ITC, addressing copyright ambiguities, and granting Infrastructure and Industry Status, the government can empower hospitality.”