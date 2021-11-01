Home / Cities / Delhi News / How will Diwali impact Delhi's air quality? Here's what IMD says
How will Diwali impact Delhi's air quality? Here's what IMD says

On Monday, Delhi's AQI plunged to poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The hourly AQI at 7am was 278, while the average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was 289.
The air quality of Delhi is  expected to plunge to 'very poor' category from November 5.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:51 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi's air quality is expected to dip to 'very poor' category a day after Diwali, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its forecast. With the drop in temperature, The air quality index (AQI) is already recording a drop in the quality of air Delhiites breathe.

"Till November 4, air quality is expected to be in 'poor' category. It could dip to 'very poor' category on 5-6 November due to northwesterly winds and bursting of crackers," IMD scientist VK Soni was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that minimum temperature in the national capital will remain between 13-15 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

The minimum temperature on Monday dipped two notches below normal to settle at 13.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Isolated rainfall was also likely in the region and expected to improve air quality. According to union earth science ministry's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the share of crop residue burning emissions in PM2.5 was about 8 per cent on Monday.

delhi aqi air quality index air pollution + 1 more
