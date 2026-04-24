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I made a mistake, did it for money: Kailash Hills accused tells court

When orally questioned by the court why he committed the crime, the accused said, “Galti hogayi. Maine paise ke liye kiya. Fingerprint chahiye tha locker kholne ke liye.”

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:10 am IST
By Arnabjit Sur, New Delhi
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A Delhi court on Thursday said the allegations against the 23-year-old former household employee who allegedly raped and strangled a woman in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills disclosed an “exceptionally serious” and “brutal crime” involving sexual assault and murder.

The primary suspect in the Kailash Hills murder case at Saket Court on Thursday. (ANI)

The observations were made by judicial magistrate first class Deepika Thakran of Saket courts while remanding accused Rahul Kumar Meena to four days in police custody.

“The allegations, as emerging from the record placed before this court, disclose commission of an exceptionally serious and brutal crime involving sexual assault upon the victim and her subsequent murder by strangulation, followed by robbery and escaping the place of incident,” the court order stated.

When orally questioned by the court as to why he committed the crime, the accused, brought to court with his face covered, said, “Galti hogayi. Maine paise ke liye kiya. Fingerprint chahiye tha locker kholne ke liye (I made a mistake. I did it for money. I needed her fingerprint to open the locker).”

Additional public prosecutor Akashmani Tripathi informed the court that a day before the present incident, the accused was involved in a similar offence in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The accused, represented by a legal aid counsel, opposed the custody, calling it “unnecessary.”

The court also noted that Meena had sustained injuries during the incident and ordered police to carry out a fresh medical examination, producing the report after the custody period ends.

The victim, an IIT graduate preparing for the civil services examination, was found by her parents when they returned from the gym around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Her father is a civil servant, and her mother is a dentist.

Police said the accused gained entry by exploiting a narrow window when her parents had stepped out as part of their daily routine. Meena was apprehended in the evening from a hotel in Dwarka and has been booked under BNS sections pertaining to rape, murder, and robbery.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

murder robbery delhi court sexual assault
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