IED found near Delhi's Ghazipur flower market destroyed
IED found near Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market destroyed

Teams including that of the National Security Guard rushed to the spot and cordoned it off before the bag was examined
Members of the NSG bomb disposal squad at the Ghazipur flower market. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 04:46 PM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh

NEW DELHI: An improvised explosive device (IED) was destroyed through a controlled explosion after it was found in an unattended bag near the Ghazipur flower market in east Delhi on Friday amid a high alert in the city ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Earlier, teams of the counter-terror agency National Security Guard (NSG), bomb detection and disposal, dog squads, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, fire department, the special cell, and local police rushed to the spot and cordoned it off.

The bomb detection and disposal experts examined the bag to ascertain if it contained any bomb or IED.

Additional deputy police commissioner (east) Vinit Kumar said around 10.30 am, their control room received a call regarding the bag. He added a police team immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area and alerted other agencies about it. Thereafter, the bomb squad, sniffer dogs, and experts from the NSG also arrived.

Kumar said the experts examined the bag to find out what exactly it contained. “Further updates will be shared after the entire operation is over.”

With PTI inputs

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
