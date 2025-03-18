IGI gets virtual information kiosks for real-time flight updates

Virtual information display (VID) kiosks have been installed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for passengers to get real-time flight updates and easy navigation at the premises, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Monday. The kiosks have been installed at both terminals 1 and 3. (HT Photo)

The kiosks, installed at both terminals 1 and 3, will also give first-time flyers directions to the requisite boarding gate, complete with all amenities, shops and kiosks on the way, officials said. “The VID kiosk offers real-time flight updates with a simple scan of the boarding pass – providing an instant, stress-free way to stay informed. With intuitive 3D maps and live location tracking, navigating through the terminal becomes effortless. Passengers can easily find their boarding gate, discover the nearest restaurants, shops, or amenities, and explore the airport,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

Further, the kiosks will allow 24x7 customer support through video call, the official said.

“The VID will serve as the ultimate guide to first-time flyers who often face challenges from locating the right gates to understanding airport offerings. Passengers can simply scan their boarding pass and instantly receive flight updates, gate directions, and even a downloadable airport map,” DIAL said in a statement.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL said, “It is another step toward transforming the airport experience, making it simpler, smarter, and more seamless for passengers – particularly those who are new to air travel.”