IGI in Delhi tops bird-hit cases among airports in India: Govt data

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport reported the highest number of bird-hit incidents in airports across the country over the past five years, according to data shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Parliament on Monday. Airports in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad did not cross 90 incidents in any year between 2020 and 2024. (HT Archive)

The data, presented in response to a question by Swati Maliwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha, shows a steep rise from 62 incidents in 2020 to 185 in 2023, before falling slightly to 130 in 2024. In the first half of 2025, 41 cases have been reported.

To fix the issue, the ministry referred to Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) regulations, which mandate Wildlife Hazard Management Plans (WHMP) at airports across India. These plans include detailed procedures to identify and mitigate wildlife-related risks to aircraft.

In line with these guidelines, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has adopted a multi-pronged approach involving bird repellent and rodent control measures, scientific and rescue measures, habitat and insect management, biological and chemical control methods, and awareness and collaboration initiatives, the ministry said.