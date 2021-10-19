IIT Delhi offers new UG course on energy engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Tuesday announced a new undergraduate course-- B.Tech. in Energy Engineering, that will be offered by the institute’s department of energy science and engineering (DESE).

“Students, who have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible for admission to this programme at IIT Delhi. The new UG programme is going to start from the academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students,” the institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking about the need for the programme, professor KA Subramanian, head of DESE, said, “The B.Tech. programme in energy engineering is designed to equip the students with the essential knowledge and skills to take up challenges in the energy sector and help achieve sustainable energy, which is accessible, available, and affordable.”

He also said energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors and is in a critical transition--from conventional to clean and renewable energy, resulting in ample placement opportunities in energy sectors.

Director of IIT V Ramgopal Rao said, “Energy is crucial as it has considerable implications on economic development and environmental sustainability. Hence, many opportunities exist in the energy sector. Students, who are passionate about taking up a career in the energy sector, can join the new B. Tech. in energy engineering programme being offered by IIT Delhi.”

The institute said the energy engineering graduates are likely to find “the best technology jobs in core energy sectors and organizations engaged in a variety of activities pertaining to climate change, conventional energy transition to clean and renewable energy, energy access and security, application of AI and IoT in the energy sector.”