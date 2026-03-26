IIT Delhi asked to prepare a route rationalisation study for DTC

The Delhi government has asked the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to undertake a comprehensive route rationalisation study of the Capital’s bus network, officials said on Wednesday. According to the transport department, the 12-month study will be conducted from March 2026 to February 2027. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

According to the transport department, the 12-month study will be conducted from March 2026 to February 2027.

“A route rationalisation study for the Delhi bus network will be conducted by IIT Delhi with leading partners. The 12-month study starting March 2026 till February 2027 with the objective of improving efficiency, accessibility and overall service quality of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses,” a transport department official said.

Officials said that the initiative is part of the government’s efforts to optimise the utilisation of the existing bus fleet and expand public transport coverage across the city.

Officials said the rationalisation programme was initiated last year in view of the gradual phasing out of several 15-year-old low-floor CNG buses.

The DTC will support the study through data sharing, field surveys and coordination with stakeholders, according to officials. Regular monitoring mechanisms will also be put in place to ensure timely progress of the study.

Officials said the exercise aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity and improve integration of the routes with the Delhi Metro network. The planned changes (the outcomes of the study?) are expected to contribute to a more streamlined and commuter-oriented public transport system in the national capital.

Officials added that findings from the study will guide future planning and restructuring of bus routes across Delhi. During the budget presented on Tuesday, the chief minister said that DTC now has a fleet of over 6,100 buses, which is planned to increase to 12,000 by 2029.