IIT-Delhi to set up Covid care facility on campus for its residents, students

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) on Monday announced that it will set up a Covid-19 care facility for students and staff on its campus, in view of the fact that the city’s medical infrastructure was overburdened by the “unprecedented crisis”. It also sought help from doctors residing on campus to provide consultations.

In an email sent to students, faculty and staff members on Monday, IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao said, “As you know, we are facing an unprecedented crisis. Medical infrastructure within the campus and outside is unable to cope with the rise in cases. Institute is working with the Delhi government to create a Covid centre within the campus which will be used strictly for Covid positive persons on the campus, including students. While those living in homes are allowed to isolate themselves, all Covid positive students living in hostels right now have to go to Delhi government Covid centres. This is causing huge issues for students. We are working with the local administration to see if we can create a facility on campus…hopefully, we will be able to work out something in the next day or two.”

HT on Sunday had reported that IIT-Delhi had advised students to return home amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The institute currently has around 23 active Covid cases, of which 15 are students.

The “unavailability of doctors” on campus is a major problem, Rao said. “Four of our own doctors are down with Covid and we do not have enough doctors for consultations. I am aware that spouses of many faculty, staff, and PhD students are registered medical doctors serving in various clinics and hospitals. Parents of many students are also doctors.”

He appealed to these doctors to come forward and help. “If you have a doctor at home, and are willing to provide one hour a day for consultations to the IIT-Delhi community, please provide their contact details. Institute will contact them and connect them with the persons who need help and advice. We need to take care of ourselves as much as possible so that the outside infrastructure is not burdened,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, following the Delhi government’s announcement of a week-long curfew, higher education institutions also issued orders to enforce the curfew. While Delhi Technical University (DTU) said it will remain shut during the period, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has closed the central library for a week and also restricted the movement of students on campus.

“Shops dealing with essential foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, pharmaceuticals and ATMs are allowed to function. Whereas, all other shops, dhabas, and canteens shall be closed during the curfew timings….Campus gates will remain closed except for emergency movement,” JNU said in a notification.