HC wants curbs in 5 UP cities; not possible: Govt

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to strictly enforce closure of all establishments (government or private) in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur till April 26 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

While the court clarified that it was not imposing a complete lockdown in the entire state by its order, the Yogi Adityanath government asserted that there will not be any “imposition of statewide lockdown or any fresh restrictions in the five cities (Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur City, and Gorakhpur)”.

“There should be no confusion. The high court has asked us to consider. We have considered. There will be no statewide lockdown or any fresh restrictions in the five cities mentioned by the HC,” a state government spokesperson said.

“In the context of the honourable high court, we say that coronavirus cases are rising in the state and strictness and control are necessary. The government has already taken several steps and will do so in the future. Saving lives is a priority but so is saving the livelihood of the poor. Thus, the cities will have no lockdown as of now. People themselves (are) in a proactive manner and doing closures,” the spokesperson added.

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said, “The UP government is submitting its reply before the HC on its observations.”

The government’s statement came hours after a bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the order in a suo motu public interest litigation on conditions of quarantine centres in the state and the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“We... direct the government to consider imposition of a complete lockdown in the entire state for at least a period of two weeks,” the bench said.

The court’s directive came on a day on when UP recorded 167 deaths and 28,287 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state capital alone saw 22 deaths and 5,897 fresh cases.

Financial institutions and departments, medical and health services, industrial and scientific establishments, essential services, including municipal functions, and public transport will be exempted from the closure ordered by the court till April 26.

The court further directed the state government to ensure that grocery shops and other commercial shops, excluding medicine shops, with more than three workers shall remain closed till April 26. Likewise, all malls, shopping complexes, restaurants and eateries shall remain closed till then.

Further, all religious places shall also remain closed for the period and no social function, except weddings, should be allowed, the court said.

In case of a wedding, a gathering of 25 people can be allowed with the permission of the district magistrate concerned. Vegetable and milk vendors will be allowed to sell goods on the road only till 11am and all public movement on roads will be restricted completely subject to these directions.

Public movement was also permitted by the court in case of medical treatment and emergencies.

The bench observed, “Above directions are nowhere close to a complete lockdown. We are conscious of the fact that before imposing a lockdown the concerned government has to work out various modalities. In this order if we have not imposed a lockdown, it does not mean that we do not believe in it. We are still of the view that if we want to break the chain, a lockdown for a duration of at least two weeks is a must.”

“We, therefore, once again in addition to the directions we have already given, direct the government to consider imposition of a complete lockdown in the entire state for at least a period of two weeks. This would not only break the chain of the spread of the virus, but would also give respite to the health workers,” the bench added.

On the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, the bench said, “The recent surge of pandemic Covid-19 has virtually incapacitated all our medical infrastructure in the state of UP and specially in cities like Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. It appears that the pandemic is teasing the system in a situation where patients have outnumbered the hospital beds and people are just running from pillar to post and in this process attendants of patients are not only getting infected but others in public are also getting infected and a complete chain has got formed.”

During the course of the hearing, the court was informed that the state government was taking steps to increase beds for patients such as through three makeshift hospitals of 1,000 beds each in Lucknow and an increase of 20 beds per day in Prayagraj.

On this, the court observed, “One would only laugh at us that we have enough to spend on elections and very little to spend on public health... One cannot even imagine what will happen if only 10% of the city population gets infected and needs medical help in hospitals. How the government will manage with the presently existing infrastructure is anybody’s guess.”

“Economy, economy and economy is the only tune that the government is all the time harping upon, but bread and butter if you take to a person who needs oxygen and medication, it will be of no use to him. You may have grocery shops full of eatables and industries which produce bikes and cars, but all this won’t be of any use if your medical shops run out of the stock of life saving drugs like remdesivir in the current surge of the pandemic. It is a shame that while the government knew of the magnitude of the second wave, it never planned things in advance,” the bench observed.

On the delays in providing Covid-19 test reports to patients, the bench observed, “We have been informed that people are getting influenza-like infections in every fifth house of every mohalla in the city and the tracking, tracing and testing system, if has not failed, has certainly not been able to meet the requirement of the population of the city. Reports are neither updated before 72 hours nor are samples taken care of, owing to the shortage of manpower. Only VVIPs are getting reports within 6-12 hours.”

On the necessity of a lockdown, the court said, “We are of the definite view that if things are not arrested to give some respite to medical and paramedical staff, the entire system would collapse and relief will be confined to VIPs and VVIPs. We find from the scenario that emerges from government hospitals that admission of patients to ICUs is largely being done on the recommendation of VIPs. Even supply of life-saving antiviral drug namely remdesivir is being provided only on the recommendation of VIPs. VIPs and VVIPs are getting their RT-PCR reports within 12 hours, whereas the ordinary citizen is kept waiting for such reports for two to three days and, thus, spreading further infection to other members of his/her family.”

On panchayat elections being conducted during the pandemic, the bench observed, “We must record our displeasure at the way government and the State Election Commission proceeded to hold elections forcing teachers and other government staff to perform duties, exposing themselves to the threat of pandemic that looms large these days. The police was virtually shifted to polling places giving priority to election above public health.”

“Photographs of the various places where elections were held definitely show that no social distancing was maintained. Also we find that on many occasions in various political rallies, masks were never worn by people,” the bench observed while directing the authorities to take action against the erring organisers of political events and place an action-taken report by the next date of hearing, fixed as April 26.