Two top poll panel officials test Covid +ve

New Delhi Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and election commissioner Rajiv Kumar are both positive for Covid-19, as the bitterly fought elections in West Bengal continue, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The post of the third commissioner has been vacant since April 13, when former CEC Sunil Arora, who is also Covid positive, demitted office. People familiar with the matter said that other senior officials, such as some deputy election commissioners, also contracted the virus and all those who have tested positive are in quarantine.

Despite all odds, the commission is constantly in touch with all required officials via video conferencing to ensure the smooth conduct of the remaining three phases of the West Bengal elections, said the people cited above.

HT on April 9 reported that in the politically fraught battle in Bengal, the EC received over 19,000 complaints, of which only 99 remained to be resolved as of April 8. The high stakes political battle in the state has had various party leaders knocking on the EC’s door to intervene in cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct. On Sunday, the commission imposed a 24-hour campaigning ban on Sujata Mondal and Sayantan Basu for violating the code.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Monday has sought feedback from poll officials in West Bengal regarding the feasibility of allowing election rallies, a person familiar with the matter said. This comes amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the country which has parties demanding that public rallies be suspended and the remaining phases [in West Bengal] be clubbed into one.

A person familiar with the matter said, “Every state is different. The EC has already effectively suspended campaigning for the eighth phase. And today is the last day for campaigning for the sixth phase. EC will hear from officials in the state.”

The last three phases of the polls are scheduled for April 22, April 26, and April 29 respectively.