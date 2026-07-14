Illegal shrine on govt land razed as Delhi widens Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh road

The Delhi government on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive against an illegal shrine constructed on government land in the middle of a road as part of an ongoing road-widening project connecting Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

According to the CMO, the Delhi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal construction and encroachments on government land. (File Photo/Delhi CMO/ANI)

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The action was taken as part of the government's drive against illegal encroachments and to facilitate the road-widening project aimed at easing traffic movement on the key route.

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According to the CMO, the Delhi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal construction and encroachments on government land.

The road-widening work is currently underway on the main route connecting Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh, with the government stating that the project is intended to ensure a smooth and obstruction-free thoroughfare for commuters.

The demolition drive formed part of the government's broader effort to remove illegal structures that hinder public infrastructure projects and improve road connectivity in the national capital.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, since June 1, authorities have demolished 94 illegally constructed buildings and sealed 114 others for violations of building byelaws and safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, since June 1, authorities have demolished 94 illegally constructed buildings and sealed 114 others for violations of building byelaws and safety norms. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Delhi government, the enforcement drive gained momentum following the June 3 Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. Since then, 63 buildings have been demolished, with the highest single-day action taking place on June 3, when 22 structures were razed. Authorities have also sealed 97 buildings during this period, including 79 properties in a single day on June 7.

Officials from the Revenue Department inspected 124 sites across Delhi's 13 districts, taking action wherever violations were found. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other agencies are jointly carrying out demolition, sealing and inspection drives.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the government is taking strict action against unauthorised construction, encroachments and violations of fire safety norms while working to establish a long-term mechanism to prevent such illegal activities.

The government is also considering introducing a third-party insurance framework for buildings and public-use establishments, under which insurance coverage would be linked to compliance with structural and safety standards.

The DDA has also strengthened enforcement against illegal construction on its land, directing officials to identify buildings with major deviations from approved plans and initiate strict action. Architects found responsible for serious violations may face blacklisting, while Flying Squads and Quick Response Teams have been asked to intensify enforcement in development and land-pooling areas.