Home / Cities / Delhi News / IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue
delhi news

IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue

  • Most parts of western Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat continued to suffer from heat waves on Friday and Saturday, with maximum temperatures hovering well over 40 degrees.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, six degrees above normal.&nbsp;
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, six degrees above normal. 
Published on Mar 20, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi

The mercury continued to climb in Delhi, as the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, six degrees above normal, even as most parts of western and northwestern India reeled under a heat wave, according to India Meteorological Department.

Most parts of western Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat continued to suffer from heat waves on Friday and Saturday, with maximum temperatures hovering well over 40 degrees.

Also Read | Mercury rises by nearly 7°C in a week in Delhi: IMD

“High solar insolation and hot air from desert regions are warming parts of northwest India,” said DS Pai, former scientist at the weather bureau, and now director at the Institute of Climate Change Studies, Kerala. “It is also an effect of the anti-cyclone of the region of high pressure that was over southwest Rajasthan that trapped hot air.”

An anti-cyclone is an area of high air pressure that produces calm weather conditions with clear skies. Several parts of northwest India recorded maximum temperatures five to seven degrees above the normal. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees, three degrees above normal.

Also Read | Heatwave conditions in 8 states, cyclone Asani likely to form on March 21

“There was an anti-cyclone over southwest Rajasthan. Dry and hot wind from the Thar desert was blowing across parts of north and central India, resulting in a spike in maximum temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster. “Now the anti-cyclone has shifted towards northwest Arabian Sea. The hot westerly winds are still impacting Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Vidarbha.”

In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, Palawat said. “The minimum temperatures are extremely high over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd delhi news delhi delhi weather heatwave mercury rise + 4 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

  • While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

    Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker

    The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.

  • The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drink driving and overspeeding, among others, and ensure safety of motorists, said officials.

    On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations

    Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out