IMD predicts light rain in Delhi for the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and generally cloudy sky in the national capital over the next five days. Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogged roads and traffic jams in several areas.

While the maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 73 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has forecast the minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday settling at 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 6.30 pm, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 'moderate' (116), Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

