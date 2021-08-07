Home / Cities / Delhi News / IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR
Waterlogging at an underpass after heavy rains in Yamuna Bazar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over most places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Khekra, Daurala, Barut, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Khurza, Kasganj, Jattari, Narora, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P) Bhiwani, Gurugram, Manesar, Kosli, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kaithal, Faridabad, Sohana, Bhiwari, Tizara (Haryana) Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Raj.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted on Saturday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over most places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Khekra, Daurala, Barut, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Khurza, Kasganj, Jattari, Narora, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P) Bhiwani, Gurugram, Manesar, Kosli, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kaithal, Faridabad, Sohana, Bhiwari, Tizara (Haryana) Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Raj.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 11.25 am.

Earlier in the day, IMD had predicted light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Delhi-NCR.

