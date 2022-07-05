In a first, Delhi police start registration of Kanwariyas
In a first, the Delhi police have started registration of the devotees taking part in ‘Kanwar Yatra’ to enable better coordination among different authorities to provide assistance and facilitation for the pilgrimage.
The yatra, which takes place during the Hindu month of Shrawan, is scheduled to begin from July 14 this year.
Suman Nalwa, the deputy commissioner of police (public relations), said that the devotees can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.
“A databank of devotees will help in providing facilities and identifying devotees in case of any mishappening. Registration is not mandatory. We’re aware of all sensitive incidents across India and are already on alert. The Delhi police will ensure smooth arrangements and security for all the pilgrims during this holy month,” she said.
She further said that in a meeting of police officials from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, held last month in this connection, it was discussed that all the states should begin this drive, to provide hassle-free services to the pilgrims. “But due to some unknown reasons, none of the states except Delhi could launch it,” she said.
Kanwar yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees, known as Kanwariyas, to fetch Ganga water, which they take back to their respective areas to anoint Shiv Lingams in temples.
Four killed in two accidents in Mandi, Shimla
Four people were killed in two accidents in Mandi and Shimla districts on Tuesday. Three workers were killed and one was seriously hurt after the pillar of a gate fell on a tipper truck in the Khaliyar locality of Mandi town. The dead were identified as Rishav Kaushik of Mandi, Gurchain Singh of Rupnagar district and Vinod Kumar of Purnea district in Bihar. Locals informed the police after which a rescue operation was launched.
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get custody of four accused till July 13
A Mansa court sent four accused, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police's special investigation team hours after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Tuesday. The court sent them into police custody till July 13. Punjab Police arrested them in the Moose Wala murder case after taking permission from the Delhi court, which also granted the transit remand.
Karnataka: IMD warns of very heavy rains over next five days, cautions fishermen
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several areas of Karnataka over the next five days. The weather department said the coastal best of the southern state is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall from July 7. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada from 5-8 July; Coastal Karnataka during 7-9 July; South Interior Karnataka during 06 -09 July,” read the IMD bulletin.
Maharashtra rains: Vehicles stuck for hours on Bhiwandi-Thane stretch
A heavy traffic bottleneck was reported at the Mankoli naka in Bhiwandi, one of the vital links that connects Thane, Bhiwnadi, Kalyan – Nashik highway, due to heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, the Kalyan Dombivli cities received 114 mm of rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts and traffic congestion. Heavy waterlogging was reported on the Kalyan- Ambernarth- Badlapur highway road leading to disruption in traffic flow.
Karnataka HC judge says was threatened for remark against anti-corruption bureau
Justice HP Sandesh of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday said Justice Sandesh was threatened with transfer after his remark against the Anti-Corruption Bureau that it had become a "collection centre". He said he was unfazed by such threats. Justice Sandesh had made observations against the ACB last week and its functioning while hearing a bail plea of P S Mahesh, a deputy Tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner.
