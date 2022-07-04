In Delhi, 3 of family injured after pet dog barks at man- cops| Video
Disturbing scenes emerged from Delhi's Paschim Vihar area where three people were injured in a fight reportedly after a dog barked at a man. The dog suffered injuries too as the man attacked the animal and others with an iron rod in a fit of rage. A case has been filed by the Delhi Police.
A video, which was shared by news agency ANI, shows the man heading to a home in a fit of anger. He is followed by a woman and both of them are seen locked in a fight as he picks up a rod. After they fall to the ground, a disturbing standoff ensues. The woman holds on to the man's foot as he attacks her with the rod. Later, two other men come to help her when the attacker leaves.
In the later half of the video, the man comes back to attack the family and the dog. The woman is trying to check on the dog who falls on the ground.
Amid the mayhem, onlookers arrived at the scene and tried to stop the fight and control the situation. The footage also showed that a second woman was thrashed by the attacker after she grabbed and pinned him on the ground.
The injured family members are reported to be receiving treatment. Rakshit, one of the family members, earlier said that he filed a complaint but a First Information Report (FIR) was yet to be filed.
The Delhi Police said on Monday that based on Rakshit's statement, a case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, ANI reported. “Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified,” the police added.
This incident comes just two days after a 40-year-old builder was shot dead by unknown persons outside his office at Vikas Tower in Paschim Vihar. The victim was identified as Amit Goyal, a resident of Meera Bagh in Delhi.
