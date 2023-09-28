In Delhi-NCR, ban on big diesel generators kicks in on Sunday

NEW DELHI: The ban on operating diesel generator (DG) sets with a capacity of 19 kW or above will kick in from October 1, Sunday, in Delhi-NCR unless these have been equipped with retrofitted emission control devices or dual fuel kits. The ban on diesel generator (DG) sets will cover gensets used for power backup

The restriction, which will apply to all districts in the National Capital Region such as Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, was ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on June 8 to give stakeholders time to make arrangements.

The order also bars the use of large diesel gensets for backup in industrial, commercial and residential areas across the NCR from Sunday.

Emission control devices (ECDs) are fitted at the exhaust of the machines to trap pollutants such as particulate matter and gases. The use of dual fuel mode kits allows a machine to operate on multiple fuels such as diesel and natural gas.

According to the June 8 order, diesel gensets of a capacity of more than 19 kW that also run on LPG, natural gas, biogas, propane or butane can continue. Also, their use will not be curbed under the restrictions ordered as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to rise in pollution during the winter months.

DG sets between 19 kW to less than 125 kW will be required to run on a dual fuel mode of natural gas and diesel. CAQM said for such DG sets, there will be no restrictions on their use, except during GRAP, when they will be permitted to run for a maximum of two hours.

DG sets with a power capacity of 125 kW to 800 kW, will be required to be run both on a dual fuel mode and be retrofitted with emission control devices. However, there will be no restrictions on such DG sets, even during GRAP.

Gensets with a capacity of over 800 kW will either have to be retrofitted with dual fuel kits or with ECDs, and such sets will again face restrictions only during GRAP, where they will be allowed to run for a maximum of two hours. There will be no restrictions on new generating sets of over 800kW capacity that meet the stringent standards notified on November 3, 2022, by the Union environment ministry.

“Retro-fitment of dual fuel kits and/or Emission Control Devices (ECDs), wherever warranted, needs to be targeted to be completed latest by September 30, 2023, failing which the use of the DG set shall not be permitted under any circumstances, anywhere in the entire NCR, even for periods not under Grap restrictions,” said CAQM’s June 8 order had said.

For this winter, CAQM underlined that there will be no exemptions under GRAP, unlike previous years, where DG sets were allowed at essential and emergent services like lifts, ISBTs, airports, healthcare facilities, metro stations, sewage treatment plants or telecommunication and data service institutes. Last year, while retrofitting was required, exemptions under these essential service categories could still be sought.

