In Delhi, only 10% of hospitalised Covid-19 patients took booster shot: Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.

“Did a detailed review of the situation of corona in Delhi with the officials today. Currently, 90% of Delhi's new Covid hospitalisation cases have not administered the third dose. This is a clear proof that the third dose is helping a lot in the defence against Covid,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi as the national capital saw a jump in daily Covid cases in the last few days.

आज अधिकारियों के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना के स्थिति की विस्तृत समीक्षा की



वर्तमान में दिल्ली के नए COVID hospitalization cases में से 90% लोगों ने तीसरा डोज नहीं लगवाया है।



ये साफ प्रमाण है कि तीसरे डोज से COVID के खिलाफ बचाव में बहुत मदद मिल रही है..

Chief secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the district magistrates to visit the ground to know the status of vaccination camps to be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls, news agency PTI reported.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation and has already upgraded its health infrastructure.

"Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert. However, now people are also showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses," he said.

Sisodia's statement came hours after lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena said in a tweet.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 1,227 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data. Before that, the city had recorded more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 cases, five deaths and over 1,800 recoveries. However, the lower number of cases on Monday can be attributed to lower testing.

(With inputs from PTI)

