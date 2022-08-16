In Delhi, only 10% of hospitalised Covid-19 patients took booster shot: Sisodia
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.
“Did a detailed review of the situation of corona in Delhi with the officials today. Currently, 90% of Delhi's new Covid hospitalisation cases have not administered the third dose. This is a clear proof that the third dose is helping a lot in the defence against Covid,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi as the national capital saw a jump in daily Covid cases in the last few days.
Chief secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the district magistrates to visit the ground to know the status of vaccination camps to be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls, news agency PTI reported.
Sisodia said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation and has already upgraded its health infrastructure.
"Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert. However, now people are also showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses," he said.
Sisodia's statement came hours after lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.
"We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena said in a tweet.
On Monday, the national capital had reported 1,227 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data. Before that, the city had recorded more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.
On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 cases, five deaths and over 1,800 recoveries. However, the lower number of cases on Monday can be attributed to lower testing.
(With inputs from PTI)
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Woman police constable dies by suicide at police station in Thane
A woman police constable attached to Shrinagar police station died by suicide in the police station on Tuesday afternoon after reporting to duty. She is survived by her husband and two daughters, aged 10 and seven years. The Shrinagar police are yet to record the statement of the family. The deceased joined the Shrinagar police station in 2019. The police station and crime branch are investigating the matter.
