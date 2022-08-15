Home / Cities / Delhi News / At 1,227, Delhi's Covid cases drop to below 2,000 for first time in 12 days

At 1,227, Delhi's Covid cases drop to below 2,000 for first time in 12 days

delhi news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 11:10 PM IST
More than 2,100 patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,51,914. The active cases in Delhi stood at 7,519.
On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 cases, five deaths and over 1,800 recoveries.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 cases, five deaths and over 1,800 recoveries.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, pushing the caseload and toll to 19,85,822 and 26,389 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin. More than 2,100 patients recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,51,914. The active cases in Delhi stood at 7,519.

The daily positivity rate has climbed to 14.57%, compared to 12.64% on Sunday.

This is the first time in 12 days that the daily Covid cases in the national capital were below the 2,000-mark. On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 cases, five deaths and over 1,800 recoveries. However, the lower number of cases on Monday can be attributed to lower testing.

The health department's bulletin showed that 8,421 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 782 rapid antigen tests and 7,639 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

On Sunday, authorities in Delhi conducted 17,106 Covid tests.

The cumulative vaccination figure against Covid in the national capital has climbed to 3,60,79,576. As many as 19,530 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours with 15,236 beneficiaries getting inoculated with the precautionary dose.

coronavirus new delhi
coronavirus new delhi
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
