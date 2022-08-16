‘Pandemic far from over’: Delhi L-G as capital sees rise in Covid-19 deaths

As Delhi has been reporting 5-10 daily coronavirus fatalities in the last few days, Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic is far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

On Monday, the national capital had reported 1,227 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data. Before that, the city had recorded more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 2,162 cases, five deaths and over 1,800 recoveries. However, the lower number of cases on Monday can be attributed to lower testing.

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Saxena said in a tweet.

Till Monday, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for the management of Covid-related data. The teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government's Covid-19 Data Management Portal, officials said.

According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department.

"In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the COVID Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches," the order issued on August 10 said.

These teams will work under the supervision of SDM (headquarter) Shimray A Bellrose.

(With inputs from agencies)

