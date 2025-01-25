‘In Delhi, the BJP is the only alternative for people’: Anurag Thakur

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Thakur stressed that the BJP is the only party in Delhi that offers an alternative to the AAP and the Congress. In an interview, he discussed the roles anti-incumbency and other factors like illegal immigration play in the upcoming elections. Anurag Thakur at his Akbar Road residence. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

This election is not just about the failure of the AAP government, it’s also about them sabotaging Delhi and the people of this city. In 11 years, they have been unable to deliver on their promises. In Punjab and Delhi, they promised ₹ 1,000 each to women but in both states they have not done so. They failed to implement Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission... Why is the Yamuna not clean? Why is the air pollution in Delhi highest in India, and among the worst in the world?

I think he apologised on his own. The BJP is the only political party that has given 25% reservation to women in their cadre; in our state governments, we have given 50% reservation in Panchayati Raj and Zila Parishad polls; we are the only party that got 33% reservation for women approved in the Vidhan Sabha and the Lok Sabha. We made a tribal woman India’s President. We have a woman finance minister.

We are proud of our leadership. We are neither focussed on one person nor one family. In Congress, it’s all about one family, and in AAP, it’s about one individual only. Why is [Mallikarjun] Kharge missing from the Congress campaign? Why is Atishi missing from the AAP campaign? We are proud that we have leaders to campaign for us – Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, and others. Our state leadership is working day and night too.

Only one thing can fix this – you elect BJP and there won’t be any blame game. There will be better coordination rather than just a blame game. In cooperative federalism, you need cooperation from both sides.

Kejriwal spoke a lot on the attack on Saif Ali Khan but went quiet the moment it was established the person who attacked him was an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. Did vote bank politics stop him from speaking up?

If we come to power in Delhi, we will investigate the case of Rohingya and illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This is a part of all that we have to offer – from continuing existing schemes, improving them, schemes for women to setting up a SIT against the scams AAP committed, schemes for auto drivers and scholarships for SC children. It’s a whole package.

The AAP and Congress are pretending to fight this independently but they are not. People have seen Congress’s work for 15 years, and the AAP’s work for 10 years. The only alternative they have is BJP which has performed in the country. People are looking at Modi’s guarantee.

Did we announce any CM face in Rajasthan or MP? No. There is always a strategy in every poll. We never announce a CM face, but we form the government, and a BJP worker becomes the CM. How can Kejriwal who is out on bail be AAP’s CM face?

They will be wiped out of Punjab next.

The CM of Delhi is Atishi. Does she have both Delhi police and Punjab police security? No. Who is Kejriwal? He’s a former CM, who was in jail. How can he get more security than the CM? A man who used to say that he won’t take up security has 60 people securing him now. He has Z+ security of the Delhi police. He must justify why he needs security of two states.