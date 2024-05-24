In run-up to Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Irani lashes out at Kejriwal, Sisodia

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday dialled up the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) offensive on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, rapping Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not standing by his colleague Swati Maliwal in an ongoing assault case and saying former deputy CM Manish Sisodia was recently denied bail as court took cognisance of irregularities that took place under his watch. Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders address a press conference in Delhi. (PTI)

In a press meet, Irani said: “A judgement regarding Manish Sisodia became public. The Delhi high court finds a case of corruption against him. The court accepts that corruption to the tune of ₹100 crore has been committed by Sisodia and all accused in this case... I appeal to citizens to read the substantial observations about the corruption of Sisodia and the AAP.”

In the poll run-up, the AAP has repeatedly accused the BJP government of misusing enforcement agencies to curtail its political opposition and the BJP, denying the same, is now stepping up its counter-offensive.

Irani said the court’s ruling on the bail application brought three key observations to light. “It pointed out the corruption that took place during Manish Sisodia’s tenure in the AAP government...noted Sisodia’s misuse of government information and the removal of evidence related to the case and emphasised Sisodia’s significant administrative and political influence, which could potentially interfere with witnesses’ testimony, aid in corruption, and tamper with evidence,” she said.

The judgment, she said, “serves as a testament to the nefarious activities within the Kejriwal government and the prominent role played by Manish Sisodia in various scams.”

Responding to a question on the allegations levelled by Maliwal, Irani said that all those who were present at the chief minister’s residence from his family and his office, the role they played, and what they witnessed when Maliwal was allegedly being beaten, are part of the investigation.

AAP’s national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar refuted Irani’s allegations, saying the BJP “became even more nervous” since Arvind Kejriwal was released on bail.

“The BJP is the most corrupt and dishonest party in the history of Indian politics. There are no such findings by any court in any of its orders. Today, anyone who is corrupt can join the BJP and be absolved of their crimes,” Kakkar said.