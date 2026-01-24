A blood donation camp was organised at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Chief minister Rekha Gupta also participated in the even, praising those who turned up in large numbers despite the adverse weather conditions. In tribute to Bose, blood donation camp at Thyagaraj

Over 1,000 people registered at the camp and 900 units of blood were collected, officials said, adding that certificates and appreciation kits were also given to donors.

A parallel road safety awareness drive was also underway at the stadium and helmets were being distributed as part of the drive.

Gupta said the blood donation initiative reflected Delhiites’ spirit of service. “Even adverse weather could not dampen the spirit of Delhiites. Every drop of blood donated today is saving lives while also paying tribute to Netaji’s ideals of sacrifice and service to the nation,” the CM said.

Health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh was also present at the event. “This blood donation camp is a symbol of patriotism. The way youth and citizens have come forward for voluntary blood donation shows their commitment towards society,” Singh said.

Later in the day, Gupta inaugurated NovaNeo Hospital in Budh Vihar Phase-1, a specialised facility focused on neonatal care. She inspected hospital wards and diagnostic units and interacted with the staff, reiterating the government’s push to strengthen healthcare infrastructure through public-private partnerships.