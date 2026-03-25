New Delhi, The Delhi Budget 2026-27 has nearly tripled allocation for the tourism sector, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday, highlighting enhanced funding for cultural programmes and public amenities across the city. Increased funds for cultural activities, amenities as Delhi's tourism budget triples: Minister

Announcing the budget on Tuesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ₹412 crore has been allocated for the tourism department, up from ₹121 crore last year, along with a provision of ₹173 crore for the art, culture and language department.

Mishra said while Delhi has always possessed significant tourism potential, its art, culture and tourism sectors were previously overlooked.

Highlighting the provisions of the budget, the minister said the budget mandates the tourism department to develop world-class public convenience facilities at nearly 1,000 locations across the capital.

Additionally, around 21 per cent of the total outlay has been earmarked as "green budget", with departments such as public works, flood control and the Delhi Jal Board incorporating components aimed at reducing pollution.

Provisions have also been made for setting up rest centres for gig workers across the city under the labour department, Mishra added.

He said feedback from traders, women and youth following the budget has been positive, adding that these measures would help strengthen Delhi's development trajectory.

Emphasising the cultural push, Mishra said the capital's first seven-day international film festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday evening at Bharat Mandapam by the lieutenant governor and chief minister.

The event, set to continue till March 31 will feature works by multiple Indian film industries, including Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and those from the Northeast, along with international entries.

Over 125 entries have been received from abroad, of which 30 films have been selected for screening. The opening will include an Oscar-nominated film and a Spanish production, Mishra said.

Special workshops and masterclasses will also be organised for youth who are engaged in art, culture, theatre, scriptwriting, cinematography, animation and artificial intelligence, with industry experts conducting sessions, he added.

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