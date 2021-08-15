Independence Day 2021: Another year of dismal sales for kite sellers due to Covid-19

In the run-up to Independence Day, seeing skies full of vibrant and unique kites is a sight to behold. The streets of Old Delhi are flooded with enthusiasts making their way through the stalls, checking and picking out the latest kite designs. However, Covid-19 has spelt subdued business for kite sellers in Lal Kuan, the wholesale hub for kites in Delhi, the second year in a row. Shop owners reveal a further decline in sales than last year and a dearth of buyers. Some also opine that the craze of kite flying has diminished.

Drop in sales

“The business has decreased by 50%. On average, we used to get 10-12 customers. Now, it has reduced to only five or six,” says Altaf Qureshi from Kallu Bhai Patang Wale. The reason for the drop in sales could be the financial losses or personal losses amid the pandemic, believes Himanshu Gupta from Bishan Chand & Sons. He says, “Now people have the mindset that pehle apne ghar ki needs poori karni hai, baad mein occasion dekhenge.”

Restricted timings

The guidelines to shut shops earlier than usual are hindering the sales, too. Qureshi says, “Earlier, we used to be open till 11pm or 12am as wholesale buyers come at that time. Now we shut our shops by 9pm.”

Lack of interest in kite-flying

The sellers also feel the craze of kite-flying is fading. “School ke bachche kaafi aate they, ab schools are shut so there’s hardly any crowd,” says Mohammed Ahmed from Haji Kite House. To this, Qureshi adds, “Bachchon ka dhyan mobile phone mein divert ho gaya hai.”

Less demand, less supply

Ahmed says, “Stock jo tha wahi nikaal rahe hain. It’s a challenge to even sell this lot.” Gupta, too, has placed a smaller order with dealers. He says, “Customers from Haryana used to come and buy kites in bulk, but ab bahar ke aate nahin hai lene.”