close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / India to provide USD 250 million LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

India to provide USD 250 million LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

PTI |
Dec 05, 2023 02:24 PM IST

India to provide USD 250 million LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

Ruto arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit with an aim to expand overall ties between the two countries.

HT Image
HT Image

In its foreign policy, India has always given high priority to Africa and has expanded its overall ties with the continent on a mission mode in the last nearly one decade, Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"I am confident that President Ruto's visit to India will not only strengthen bilateral ties but will give a new momentum to our engagement with Africa," he added.

The prime minister said India will provide USD 250 million as Line of Credit to Kenya  for modernisation of its agriculture sector.

Referring to the Indo-Pacific, Modi said closer cooperation between India and Kenya in the region will advance common efforts.

India and Kenya are of the view that terrorism is the most serious challenge facing the humanity, he said while noting that both sides have decided to enhance counter-terror cooperation.

The prime minister said both sides will continue to explore new opportunities to realise full potential of India-Kenya economic cooperation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out