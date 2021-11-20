Inflation rate lowest in Delhi compared to 5 metro cities: Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the Delhi government has efficiently managed to keep the inflation under control in Delhi, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi recorded the lowest rate of inflation among the five Metro cities of the country. In the financial year 2020-21, the increase in inflation in Delhi was 3.0%, whereas, it was 4.6% in Kolkata, 4.4% in Chennai, 4.1% in Mumbai and 4% in Bengaluru. Delhi’s increase in inflation was, in fact, 2% less than the national rate. In the financial year 2020-21, an increase of 5% was recorded in the inflation rate nationally,” Sisodia said, while releasing the annual price index report prepared by the directorate of economics and statistics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia said the average annual inflation growth rate based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in 2020-21 was only 3% in Delhi as compared to 5% nationally.

The housing index, according to the report, saw an increase of 5.2% nationally in fiscal 2020-21, but in Delhi, the rate was only 3.9%.

Also, the national inflation rate for food prices was 5.7%, but in Delhi, it was only 4.1%, which is the lowest in the country, he said.

“The Delhi government is constantly monitoring the prices of essential commodities and is making efforts from time to time to control and stabilise the prices of commodities through timely market interventions,” the minister, who also hold the finance portfolio, said.

As a result of all these measures, Delhi is more affordable to live in as compared to the other cities, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The timely measures adopted by the Kejriwal government, kept the prices of commodities in Delhi stable during the Covid-19 period and did not increase much. The government is constantly monitoring the prices of essential commodities,” the deputy chief minister said.