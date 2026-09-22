Inmates at Rohini jail stab undertrial to death; family demands probe

A 34-year-old undertrial prisoner was allegedly stabbed to death by two fellow inmates inside Central Jail number 10 in Rohini on Monday, police said, adding that a case has been registered.

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Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Shobhit Saksena said the victim, Pradeep alias Mohinder Bagri, was lodged in barrack number 203 of the jail. “Police received information from BSA Hospital regarding his admission after he sustained a stab injury. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” Saksena said.

The victim’s family has alleged that they suspect a prison official’s involvement in the murder. “A prison official had demanded ₹10 lakh from my cousin and threatened that he would be killed if he didn’t pay. We are sure of the prison official’s involvement in the matter. We also know that police will never investigate this,” Bagri’s cousin Gajendra Bagri, said.

HT reached out to DCP Saksena and the Tihar Prison spokesperson for a comment on the allegation, but they did not respond.

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{{^usCountry}} According to preliminary inquiry, police said the incident took place when Bagri was walking to his barrack. “Two fellow inmates allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him in the neck. Senior police officers, along with the SHO of Samaypur Badli police station, reached Central Jail number 10 and BSA Hospital after receiving the information,” the DCP said adding that the police collected the medico-legal case (MLC) and examined CCTV footage from the jail as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to preliminary inquiry, police said the incident took place when Bagri was walking to his barrack. “Two fellow inmates allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him in the neck. Senior police officers, along with the SHO of Samaypur Badli police station, reached Central Jail number 10 and BSA Hospital after receiving the information,” the DCP said adding that the police collected the medico-legal case (MLC) and examined CCTV footage from the jail as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Gajendra said the victim had been lodged in jail since 2024 on robbery charges along with his friends. He said he met Bagri around noon on Monday during jail visitation and the incident happened about 30 minutes later.

The victim’s brother Ravi said they lived in Delhi till 2010 and moved to Rajasthan thereafter. “We had moved to Rajasthan around 2010 and had come to Delhi when my aunt passed away in 2024. That’s when my brother was arrested with his friends. He has remained in jail since then,” the brother said.

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Ravi alleged that four persons were involved in the murder while police, in the preliminary probe, claimed that two inmates stabbed him. Police refused to reveal the identities of the accused.

“We will hold a protest demanding a fair probe in the matter,” Ravi said.

A case under charges of murder has been registered at Samaypur Badli police station and further investigation is underway. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the attack and the identities and roles of the assailants.