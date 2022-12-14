Instagram influencer in Delhi fined for ‘dangerous driving’; BMW seized

An Instagram influencer in New Delhi was fined and his two vehicles, a BMW and a Swift, were seized after a police patrolling team found them suspicious near Chattarpur Enclave area on Tuesday night, police said.

Ranbir Singh, whose Instagram handle is named as Utkarsh Solanki, often posts stunt videos on his social media pages, including YouTube. He has over 26 thousand followers on Instagram.

The BMW car is registered in Chandigarh, while the Swift is registered in New Delhi. The cars seized by the police had tinted windows and a complaint was filed in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Both vehicles were prosecuted for a variety of violations, including dangerous driving, RC violation, and fancy licence plate. The offence of changing the colour of the Swift car was also noted. The influencer was now a repeat offender for changing the colour of the vehicle, the police added.

The BMW car was reportedly registered under the name Plum Salons Pvt Ltd, and it was a 10-year-old diesel vehicle. The Swift car was discovered to be registered in Ranbir Singh's name.

Ranbir in a video that is posted on his Instagram account is seen sitting on the bonnet of a 'yellow Swift', while the car is being driven by someone else at a notable speed. He is also seen taking a selfie while sitting on the bonnet.

His social media accounts are flooded with images and videos of various kinds of vehicles, including different coloured Swift cars. Stunts performed on camera were apparently performed at night.

