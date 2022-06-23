International immigration racket busted in Delhi, three held
The Delhi Police on Sunday busted an international immigration racket involved in duping people by sending them to foreign shores on forged visas and arrested three persons, including a couple residing in Dwarka.
As many as 18 Indian passports, 11 debit cards, six mobile phones and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the couple, who was involved in arranging forged Polish residence visa with the help of their accomplice based in Poland, the police said on Wednesday.
Tanu Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport), said on June 15, a 35-year-old passenger, Sarabjeet Singh, holding an Indian passport and Polish residence visa, arrived for immigration clearance for a flight to Paris. “He was carrying a Polish residence visa with him. During document scrutiny, the Polish residence visa seemed suspicious and on a thorough scrutiny, it was found to be a duplicate without any specific UV features or intaglio marks. It was later proved to be a forgery. As the passenger tried to cheat Indian immigration, a case under sections 420, 468, 471, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the Passport Act was registered against him,” she said.
She said during interrogation, Sarabjeet disclosed that he had come in contact with an agent named Jasveer, who promised to arrange him a Polish residence visa for a sum of ₹12 lakh and shared contacts of his associates, Priyanka and Parveen, who are based in Delhi.
“The deal was finalised and Sarabjeet paid ₹60,000 cash as an advance. The agent sent documents of Sarabjeet to Parveen on WhatsApp. After that, Parveen and Priyanka got a continuous discharge certificate (CDC) -- a seafarer’s identity papers -- issued in his name from Mumbai. Parveen later took back the CDC and told Sarabjeet that they will get him a Polish residence visa through their associate Vishal alias Paaji, who is based in Poland. When there was a delay in getting the visa, Sarabjeet directly contacted Paaji, who then allegedly sent him the fake Polish residence visa,” the DCP said.
Sharma said after Sarabjeet’s arrest, agents Parveen Kumar (32) and Priyanka Madhan (28) fled from their rented home in Dwarka and continuously kept changing their location. “Their call details were minutely scrutinised and we arrested the couple from Jaipur on June 20. As many as 16 Indian passports were recovered from them along with 10 debit cards, six mobile phones and ₹7,200 cash. On the instance of the arrested couple, two more passports, one debit card and seven cheque books were recovered from their rented house in Dwarka,” she said.
Sharma said the couple was involved in arranging fake Polish visas with the help of their associates in Punjab and Poland. “They were mostly operating in areas of Punjab and Haryana and facilitated people in illegally migrating to Europe. A case under appropriate sections of the IPC has been lodged against them at the IGI Airport police station,” she said.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics