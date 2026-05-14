New Delhi, Two unidentified men allegedly barged into a residence in east Delhi's Trilok Puri area on Thursday, and robbed cash and jewellery worth around ₹8 lakh after tying a lone woman in the house to a bed, police said. Intruders barge into east Delhi home; decamp with cash, jewellery worth ₹8 lakh after tying up woman

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am when the woman, identified as Firoza, was alone at her residence, and the main gate was open.

Police said a PCR call regarding the robbery was received at Mayur Vihar police station around 11.15 am, following which a team rushed to the spot.

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that two unknown persons entered the house, overpowered her, tied her hands and legs, and gagged her mouth using tape and cloth before tying her to a bed.

The accused allegedly took the keys of the almirah from her purse, opened the locker and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around ₹8 lakh, police said.

After the robbers fled, family members and neighbours reached the house, freed the woman and informed police, a senior officer said.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical examination.

A crime team was called to the spot and forensic examination, photography and inspection of the scene were carried out. Fingerprints were also collected from the house, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections related to robbery has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and investigation is underway, the officer said.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to identify and trace the accused.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned and all possible leads are being pursued, the officer said.

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