New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a mobile phone snatching and disposal racket that allegedly targeted iPhone users, arresting three people and recovering 66 stolen mobile phones, an official said on Thursday. IPhone users among prime targets, three held with 66 stolen phones in Delhi

Police identified the accused as Sameer , Suhail and Zahir alias Salman .

Police said the gang targeted iPhones and later sold the stolen devices in grey markets through a receiver network.

The action followed the investigation into a snatching incident reported near IP Park in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area on April 18, in which two motorcycle-borne assailants robbed a man of his iPhone 17 Pro.

An FIR was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station and a special team was formed to crack the case. During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, gathered local intelligence and conducted technical surveillance, which led to the arrest of Sameer and Suhail.

"During interrogation, the duo disclosed that the stolen phone had been handed over to a receiver for further disposal. Based on their input, police traced and apprehended Zahir alias Salman from Chandni Mahal area in Old Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari said.

A raid was subsequently conducted at his residence, leading to the recovery of 64 stolen mobile phones, including 50 iPhones and 14 Android handsets, he said.

Police said two additional mobile phones were recovered earlier from Suhail, bringing the total recovered phones to 66.

According to investigators, Zahir bought stolen phones from snatchers at cheap rates and later sold them.

He told police that the complainant's iPhone 17 Pro was sold for ₹40,000, he said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the buyer and recover the device.

Police said Sameer was previously involved in 16 criminal cases related to snatching, robbery and pickpocketing, while Suhail and Zahir also have prior criminal records.

The recovered mobile phones are being verified through ZIPNET and CCTNS databases to ascertain their links with other theft and snatching cases across Delhi and adjoining areas, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.