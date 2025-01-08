I-T Dept sets up control room to curb black money in poll-bound Delhi

The Income Tax Department has set up a 24x7 control room with toll free number to keep a vigil on movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables to ensure clean and fair Delhi legislative assembly elections, 2025, the Union finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The control room shall be functional during the entire period of Model Code of Conduct in Delhi.

It said the department encourages the residents to contribute to the process of ensuring clean and fair polls under its commitment to assist the Election Commission (EC) in curbing the role of black money in elections

“To achieve this goal, Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Delhi has made several arrangements to keep a vigil on the movement of unaccounted cash, bullion and other valuables, likely/suspected to be used for electoral purposes, during the Model Code of Conduct within the NCT of Delhi,” it said.

Among other measures, the Directorate has opened a 24X7 control room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and has also issued a toll-free number (1800111309), landline numbers (011-23210293/294/325/326), and a mobile number (9868502260) where any person can communicate with and give any information to the Department regarding suspicious movement or distribution of cash, bullion, precious metals etc within the NCT of Delhi, in connection with the polls.

The callers to the control room need not disclose any personal details, such as name or other details of identity. What is vital is that the information received is credible and actionable, it said.

The control room shall be functional during the entire period of Model Code of Conduct in Delhi, i.e., from the date of announcement of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections, 2025, till the same are over.

“In the spirit of free and fair elections, the citizens are requested to extend their help by sharing relevant information with the Directorate on the above-mentioned numbers, in respect of NCT of Delhi, it said. The identity of the informant shall be kept secret,” it added.