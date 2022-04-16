Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Jahangirpuri violence: Shah directs Delhi Police to take action; CM says onus on Centre to ensure peace

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace and order.
Heavy security deployed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area after a clash between two groups.(ANI)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 10:20 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officers and directed them to take necessary action in wake of Jahangirpuri violence during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, according to news agency PTI. Clashes broke out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti.

Several police personnel were reportedly injured and some vehicles were torched by mobs.

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also on the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," said a senior police officer.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he tweeted.

The Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation.

The home minister spoke to the commissioner of police and special commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the Jahangirpuri violence, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union home ministry about the violence which took place during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said.

They said additional forces were also deployed in other sensitive areas, besides those adjoining Jahangirpuri.

(With inputs from PTI)

Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

delhi police amit shah
