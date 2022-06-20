Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised, condition stable
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday was admitted to the LNJP Hospital in the capital after he complained of low oxygen level. His condition is said to be stable.
The news of Jain's hospitalisation comes two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was denied bail by a Delhi court in a case related to alleged money laundering through Kolkata-based shell companies.
Special judge Geetanjali Goel rejected the bail, saying that in absence of medical documents showing Satyendar Jain's medical condition, the accused cannot be granted bail only on the ground that he suffers from sleep apnea.
The court also pointed out that if Jain was given bail, there was a possibility that he could tamper with evidence as he was in an influential position.
The money laundering case is based on a 2017 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR) lodged against the Delhi minister.
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on May 30 and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
The ED has accused Jain of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him, where he was holding shares while amassing disproportionate income.
Last Friday, the central agency carried out raids at ten locations across the National Capital Region (NCR) in connection with the case.
The AAP has condemned the action taken against Satyendar Jain with party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that his health minister is a patriot and he is being charged wrongly.
