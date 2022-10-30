Jamia celebrates 102nd Foundation Day; VC seeks approval for medical college

Jamia Millia Islamia university vice chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday appealed to the Central government to grant approval for setting up a medical and nursing college as part of the varsity. Akhtar said that a medical college is an important requirement for the South East Delhi neighbourhood where the university is located and would also be helpful for people living in adjoining areas such as Noida. Akhtar made the comments on Saturday during the 102nd Foundation Day celebrations of JMI.

Union minister of state for education, Subhas Sarkar presided over the function. While addressing the university and various stakeholders associated with it, Sarkar outlined the contribution made by the institute towards furthering education in the country.

“Since its establishment, the university has achieved uncountable milestones, which will remain memorable and significant for the nation. I congratulate you all, it is a matter of great pride that the institution has passed another milestone,” said Sarkar, as he congratulated the vice-chancellor, teaching and non-teaching staff, students and alumni of the university.

The central government university was born out of the freedom struggle and non-cooperation movement. In 1920, Mahatma Gandhi gave a call to boycott government-run schools and colleges and the Congress passed a resolution of non-cooperation, advising “the gradual withdrawal of children from schools or colleges... controlled by government and... the establishment of national schools and colleges in the various provinces”.

In response, a number of institutions came up which included JMI. A group of students, faculty members and activists including Mohammad Ali Jauhar and Shaukat Ali — also called the Ali brothers — joined the Non-Cooperation Movement and established the Independent National University with the aim to have an indigenous education free from British influence. The institute was renamed Jamia Millia Islamia and shifted from Aligarh to New Delhi soon after.

Sarkar added that Jamia is among the best prominent varsities in the country. “The students, research scholars and teachers have been constantly excelling in studies, teaching, research and other academic activities”, he said.

VC Akhtar said that the varsity had always laid emphasis on progressiveness, enlightenment and unity in diversity. “The university always speaks about coexistence and patriotism. We have been conducting national and international seminars and conferences on nation building and society and has always played its distinctive role in making these dreams come true,” Akhtar added while outlining the achievements of the university.